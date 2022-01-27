NFTs. Crypto. Metaverse. These are words rarely seen in the automotive world. However, they seem to be more and more common ground for major automobile manufacturers. One of those manufacturers is Lamborghini. Space Time Memory. Take those words and imprint them somewhere in your grey matter. Why? Simply because they represent the first NFT from famed Automobili Lamborghini (continue reading...)Full Article
Aventador Ultimae Launching Into Space Becomes Lamborghini's First-Ever NFT Collection
autoevolution0 shares 1 views