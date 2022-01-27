Porsche has created a few impressively powerful production models since the 1980s, but it wasn't famous for overly potent cars in the early days. Like Lotus, Porsche relied on lightness and stiffness to get performance out of cars like the 356 and 911. But while the 911 was barely hitting 180 horsepower in the late 1960s, Porsche was already rolling out massively powerful race cars. The (continue reading...)Full Article
These Are the Most Powerful Porsches Ever Made, Only One Is Streel-Legal
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 hits public roads for the first time
Deliveries for Sant'Agata's £2m, 803bhp hybrid supercar will begin in the coming months
The recently revived..
Autocar