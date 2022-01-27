Elon Musk has big plans to touchdown on the Moon. One of his rockets will actually do just that, but it’s way ahead of schedule and not actually planned. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been drifting off the Earth-moon system for years and will slam into the Moon on March 4. In February 2015, (continue reading...)Full Article
A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Accidentally Hit the Moon on March 4
