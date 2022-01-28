Ford Turns Mustang Mach-E Into an Escape Room on Wheels With a New Gamification Concept

In-vehicle gaming is a feature Tesla pioneered and also got bashed for in recent times. Now, the trend appears to catch traction with other carmakers too. Ford introduced an “escape room” style interactive game to the Ford Mustang Mach-E dashboard that could be the testbed for future aftermarket applications. There’s nothing wrong with killing time while charging an electric vehicle, so Tesla took the liberty... (continue reading...)

