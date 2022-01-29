Chevrolet Killed Off the LS7 and Its 427/570 Derivative

Chevrolet offers a variety of crate motors, but the LS7 will no longer be one of them. Introduced with the C6 Corvette Z06, and then offered in the Z/28 fifth-generation Camaro, the LS7 V8 was a massive, 7.0-liter, naturally aspirated unit. We are not going to see too many of those, even in a crate version. Back in the Summer of 2020, Chevrolet even introduced an upgraded version of the LS7, which is referred to as the (continue reading...)