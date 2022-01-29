Chevrolet offers a variety of crate motors, but the LS7 will no longer be one of them. Introduced with the C6 Corvette Z06, and then offered in the Z/28 fifth-generation Camaro, the LS7 V8 was a massive, 7.0-liter, naturally aspirated unit. We are not going to see too many of those, even in a crate version. Back in the Summer of 2020, Chevrolet even introduced an upgraded version of the LS7, which is referred to as the (continue reading...)Full Article
Chevrolet Killed Off the LS7 and Its 427/570 Derivative
