First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Raises $3.6 Million at Auction, Sets a New Record

VIN 001 of the highly anticipated Chevy Corvette Z06 went under the hammer at the Barrett-Jackson auction event in Scottsdale, Arizona, raising a record $3.6 million for charity. As expected, the car was scooped up by Rick Hendrick, who also won the bid for the first-ever Stingray two years ago. We don’t know what Rick Hendrick does with all these VIN 001 vehicles he keeps buying at auctions in the past years, but he sure is a c... (continue reading...)