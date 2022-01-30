Rossinavi’s Flying Dagger Is a 161-Foot Luxury Superyacht Waiting to Be Tamed

Modern superyachts have raised the bar for luxury cruising to new heights. These vessels are not only becoming bigger, but they're also expanding their capabilities, allowing adventurers to experience some of the world's most stunning cruising grounds. Case in point: Rossinavi's Flying Dagger, which truly lives up to its name. Rossinavi Shipyard started back in the '70s as a business focused on carpentry and mechanics.... (continue reading...)