Kanye West Sold His Custom Ripsaw EV2 Tank to the Diesel Brothers

Kanye West Sold His Custom Ripsaw EV2 Tank to the Diesel Brothers

autoevolution

Published

In the second half of 2021, it became clear that, despite previous statements that he would use his West Lake Ranch in Wyoming to change the world for the better and encourage “freer thought,” rapper and businessman Kanye West wouldn’t be spending any more time there. Consequently, his vehicle fleet had to go. Some months after the announcement that Kanye and Kim Kardashian were divorcing, Ye listed the prop... (continue reading...)

Full Article