Video: Owner Totals His Corvette Z06 During a Track Day at Willow Springs Raceway

Sports cars are made to be raced and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the finest in this regard. That’s until the driver makes a tiny mistake and the fun stops, sometimes with tragic consequences. A video uploaded on YouTube shows the scary moment a driver loses control of his C7 Corvette Z06 and rolls over the car. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this accident, although the Vette was probably totaled. The video starts with ... (continue reading...)