Simon Cowell Crashes Another e-Bike, Is Hospitalized for a Broken Arm

Simon Cowell Crashes Another e-Bike, Is Hospitalized for a Broken Arm

autoevolution

Published

Crashes can happen even to the most experienced riders, and Simon Cowell is proving that he’s not an exception. The TV personality and music mogul, a passionate e-bike collector and rider for years, has been hospitalized again after crashing his bike. In August 2020, Cowell (continue reading...)

Full Article