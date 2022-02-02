If you ordered a new model of your previous-gen car, you've probably noticed it's a little bit pricier. There are a lot of factors behind the sudden upward surge in automobile prices, and automakers are blaming it on a microchip shortage and the global health crisis. If you... (continue reading...)Full Article
If You Are Waiting for Car Prices To Improve in 2022, Buckle Up, the Ride Could Be Longer
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar
Jaguar XF 2022 long-term review
Resolutely fossil-fuelled four-door saloon took a seat at the Autocar table
*Why we ran it: *The Jaguar saloon is..
Autocar