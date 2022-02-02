The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 might not be a true Ford-F150 Raptor rival, but independent tuners step in to correct this slight problem for Chevy off-road fans. Enter tzhe Blacklake XT1, a seriously capable truck based on the Silverado 1500 that ups the power to 650 horsepower and retails for $250,000. (continue reading...)Full Article
The Blacklake XT1 Is the Ford F-150 Raptor Fighter GM Will Never Build
