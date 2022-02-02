Depending on who you ask, coffee table books are either wise purchases or impulse buys that will, at best, become decorative pieces no one ever touches. “Made in Italy” is an automotive-centered coffee table book but, as photographer Piotr Degler is quick to point out, this is no regular car book. If there was a record for the longest gestation period for one such book, “Made i... (continue reading...)Full Article
A Car Book Like No Other: “Made in Italy” Took 10 Years and $130K to Put Together
