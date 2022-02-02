New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition to be unveiled on 15 February

Official teasers show that the trim level will return on the fourth-generation Fabia, while a hot VRS variant has been ruled out



Skoda has released teaser sketches of a Monte Carlo variant of its fourth-generation Fabia hatchback, while also confirming that model won’t receive a hot VRS variant.



Joining the SE L and Colour edition at the top end of the Fabia range, the Monte Carlo will offer a selection of visual upgrades as well as a new engine option - the 1.5 litre 148bhp petrol four-cylinder currently used in several Skoda models including the Octavia, Kamiq and Scala among others. The addition of this engine option means that this will be the most powerful Fabia since the 177bhp second-generation Fabia VRS, launched in 2010 and four years later.



A two-tone look, similar to that of previous Monte Carlo editions, can be seen in preview sketches released by Skoda, with bright red paintwork offset by a black roof and mirrors.



The car features a new front apron with a wide air intake stretching across it and there is a black grille surround. The rear diffuser, side skirts and window surrounds are also finished in black, while Monte Carlo badges feature on the wings. The model also appears to have large wheels, likely to be 18in in diameter, a size already available on other variants of the Fabia.



The black and red theme is carried over to the interior, where there is a red stripe across the dashboard and red detailing on the door cards and around the centre console. A Monte Carlo logo is visible on the touchscreen, which itself appears to be the 9.5in unit used in other Fabias. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel also features.



The gearlever for a six-speed manual gearbox can be seen in the sketch, meaning that the 110bhp 1.0-lite TSI three-cylinder petrol engine – the most powerful unit currently offered in the Fabia – is likely to be an option. This is backed up by the number 110 appearing prominently on the car’s digital dashboard display.



Skoda first introduced the Monte Carlo badge on the second-generation Fabia 11 years ago and it has been the most sporty trim level on every generation since. Both of the previous cars could be specified with stiffer sports, an option that is likely to return for this car.



The Fabia Monte Carlo will be unveiled on 15 February, with UK deliveries beginning in late May.