Lexus USA 2022 Fleet in Red and Gold Lanterns and Ribbons Is Inspired by Year of the Tiger
Published
In Asia, the Tiger is the king of all beasts, and the Chinese zodiac year marks a time of rebirth and renewal. Therefore, when Lexus USA asked Larry Chen to shoot a few photos to celebrate the 'Year of the Tiger,' he knew exactly what he needed to do. A little context here. The Lunar New Year started on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. More than 2 billion people worldwide celebrated the festivities that could last up to 2 weeks. (continue reading...)Full Article