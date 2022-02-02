Jeff Bezos will have to pay for a historic bridge in Rotterdam to be dismantled and put back together again. The iconic piece of infrastructure, called Koningshaven Bridge, is also referred to as the "De Hef" by the locals, and it was restored in 2017. Back then, the municipality promised never to dismantle it again. Well, what does ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jeff Bezos' Yacht Is Too Big To Clear a Bridge, He Will Pay for It To Be Dismantled
