Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has entered NASCAR as the co-owner of The Money Team Racing. TMT Racing will run a partial Cup schedule in 2022 with Kaz Grala behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet. “I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,”...Full Article
Floyd Mayweather launches NASCAR team
