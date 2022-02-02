Floyd Mayweather launches NASCAR team

Floyd Mayweather launches NASCAR team

MotorAuthority

Published

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has entered NASCAR as the co-owner of The Money Team Racing. TMT Racing will run a partial Cup schedule in 2022 with Kaz Grala behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet. “I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,”...

Full Article