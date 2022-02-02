Porsche 911 Facelift Spied During Testing in Winter Wonderland, Has a Digital Dash

Porsche 911 Facelift Spied During Testing in Winter Wonderland, Has a Digital Dash

autoevolution

Published

Porsche's engineers are testing the facelifted version of the 911, as you already know. Since this model comes in so many variants, they need to be prepared, which is why this set of spy photos features a different version of the upcoming 911 facelift. Just like on its 911 Turbo facelift brother, this model comes with the new front bumper design, which... (continue reading...)

Full Article