Leonardo Ferragamo’s $16.4M Luxury Toy Is One of the World’s Most Beautiful Sailing Yachts
The unmistakable Italian craftsmanship and style are renown across many domains, from automobile design to fashion design and yacht building. On the other hand, sailing is still one of the most elegant hobbies in the world of the rich and famous, so it’s only natural for an internationally acclaimed Italian fashion mogul to own a spectacular sailing yacht. Like several other Italian fashion brands, Ferragamo is a family business... (continue reading...)Full Article