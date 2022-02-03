Back when Motorworld was a thing and TV still ruled everything media based, the famous British car enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson thought it would be a good idea to visit Cuba. His idea – find a car story. Not even him expected to learn so much about a tiny country with big ambitions. In that specific episode he drives an MGA Cabriolet that, unsurprisingly, had a Lada engine! As he smartly points out, this is a perfect example of wh... (continue reading...)Full Article
That Time Jeremy Clarkson Went to Cuba in Search of a Car Story and Found Gold
