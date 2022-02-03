BMW is working on a redesign for its 7-Series and new prototypes have been spotted. The seventh-generation flagship is set to debut later this year as a 2023 model. Previously we brought you spy shots of a new battery-electric variant called an i7. The latest prototypes are for variants equipped with internal-combustion engines, and one of them is...Full Article
2023 BMW 7-Series spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan takes shape
