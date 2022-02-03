Bob Sura's Cadillac Escalade Is a Black-and-White Monster With Forgiato Wheels

Former professional basketball player Robert Sura Jr. has just upgraded his luxurious SUV, a two-tone black-and-white Cadillac Escalade, and added similarly colored Forgiato wheels for a fully elegant look. Robert Sura, also known as Bobby Sura on social media, is a former professional basketball player. He played ten seasons for five different teams as a shooting guard and point guard, before retiring in 2005. Despite retiring over a d... (continue reading...)