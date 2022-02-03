Eugene Levy, Brie Larson and More Team Up for Nissan’s Action-Packed Super Bowl Ad

Just recently, Nissan shared a snippet of its Super Bowl ad featuring comedian-actor Eugene Levy. Now, ten days before the game, Nissan shared the full ad that shows how Levy transformed into an edgy rebel behind the wheel of a Nissan Z. Multi-Emmy award-winning actor Eugene Levy is making his debut in a Super Bowl ad with Nissan. The Japanese company has gathered quite a lot of A-listers to make its return for the most advertisable mome... (continue reading...)