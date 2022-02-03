Tesla Model 3 With LFP Battery Aces the 1,000 km Challenge, Proves a Real Cruiser

The new LFP batteries in the base version Tesla Model 3 RWD prove to be a winning formula, with great performance in the cold. Now, the same chemistry aces Bjorn Nyland’s 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge, completing the journey in ten hours and five minutes. We’ve already seen the new Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Tesla Model 3 RWD performing at the same level, if not better than the former NCA batteries.... (continue reading...)