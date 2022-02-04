2022 Skoda Karoq: pricing and specification revealed

Popular SUV starts from £25,950 with upgrades to exterior design and new sustainable materials



Skoda has announced pricing and specification details for the new Karoq, which has been updated four years after launch with new sustainable materials, improved engine efficiency and new technology.



The Czech firm’s order books will open on 17 February, with three specification levels available: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine.



The entry-level SE Drive starts from £25,950 and includes 17in alloys, front and rear LED lights, dynamic indicators, a touchscreen navigation system and rear parking sensors.



Next-step SE L models are priced from £27,785 and feature 18in alloy wheels, chrome roof rails, keyless entry, start-stop tech and an extended rear spoiler.



Skoda’s winter pack is also standard on the SE L model, with a heated steering wheel, front seats and windscreen washer nozzles, while a parking pack includes a rear-view camera and front parking sensors.



Range-topping SportLine cars gain LED matrix adaptive headlights, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof, as well as metallic paint and an electronically operated boot.



Like the SE L, the SportLine is also equipped with both the winter and parking pack as standard. Prices start from £31,835.



As part if the refresh, the Skoda's popular SUV receives exterior design changes that include slimmer, rearranged LED lights at the front and rear, a wider, hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumpers.



The model also gains a longer, body-coloured rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank and new alloy wheel designs available in 17in, 18in and 19in diameters. Skoda claims the changes contribute to a 9% reduction in drag, to a Cd of 0.30, making the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class.



The new Karoq can be selected with an Eco pack, which adds sustainable materials to the car’s cabin, such as vegan, leather-effect seat covers made from recycled materials. The door trim on some models is made of ‘Suedia’ (microsuede).



The Karoq has five engine choices at its disposal. These consist of three petrol and two diesel units, all turbocharged.



The petrol range comprises an entry-level 108bhp 1.0-litre, a 147bhp 1.5-litre and a 187bhp 2.0-litre engine. Both diesel options are 2.0-litre units, producing either 114bhp or 150bhp.



All engines are available with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions apart from the 1.0-litre engine, which is manual only.



Entry-level SE Drive models now gain an 8.0in digital driver's display as standard to replace the manual dials seen in the previous Karoq, as well as a host of travel assist systems, including front assist, pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.



Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included, with optional wireless phone charging.



Next-step SE L models are equipped with a larger, body-coloured spoiler, 17in wheels and external Aero trim that, Skoda says, reduces air turbulence.



SportLine models are equipped with LED matrix headlights and have Skoda’s Black Pack as standard, which adds black trim for the window frames, roof rails, rear diffuser, wing mirrors and 18in alloy wheels.



Skoda expects the model’s first deliveries to begin later in the Spring.