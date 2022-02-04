We Were Formally Warned About Global Warming in 1965

We Were Formally Warned About Global Warming in 1965

autoevolution

Published

Hurrying the switch to all electric cars, changing the quantity of ethanol in our current fuels, finding new ways of powering our vehicles and the debates around how much fossil fuels we will consume in the next years are the new normal. This is what we talk about. This is what the car industry must deal with. Truth be told, we got used to it at th... (continue reading...)

Full Article