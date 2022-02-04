Ferrari Purosangue Is Finally Coming, Super SUV Officially Confirmed for 2022

Ferrari Purosangue Is Finally Coming, Super SUV Officially Confirmed for 2022

autoevolution

Published

Remember when Ferrari was serious about not making an SUV? The late Sergio Marchionne was quoted saying “you have to shoot me first” when asked by journos about such a model, but in 2018, after numerous contradicting reports, they finally confirmed it. Subsequently, a... (continue reading...)

Full Article