Best-selling cars in the UK

Latest SMMT data reveals the best selling cars for the first month of 2022



What's hot and what's not? The SMMT's new car registrations data reveals all, so we've been studying the most recent figures to find out which are Britain's best-selling new cars.



The first figures of 2022 have shown which cars have drawn the biggest sales. The Vauxhall Corsa topped the rankings in 2021 after an unusual year where the market had been hit hard by semiconductor shortages and ongoing upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic, with issues likely to continue into 2022.



Read the full list of best selling models in the UK below.



-The best-selling cars of 2022-



*1 Kia Sportage, 3458*



The Sportage finished in first place with 3458 sales, as Kia topped the UK’s sales charts for the month. The fourth-generation SUV is a smash-hit for the firm offering both petrol and diesel options, but it will be completely overhauled inside and out later this year. It will be the first time the model will gain a variant specific to Europe, too.



*2 Ford Puma, 2608*



The Ford Puma crossover finishes the first month of the year in second place with 2608 sales. Its driving dynamics and attractive pricing are the key draws for owners and the range has swollen recently with the addition of a plush Vignale trim and a warm-blooded ST version.



*3 Kia Niro, 2372*



Kia’s early domination of the top three remains a popular choice. It’s still proving to be one of the best ways to dip your toe into electrification, with a competent hybrid variant and a class-leading electric model. Kia will refresh the model later this year, as the Nissan Qashqai rival will grow in size slightly, with updated powertrains and a new exterior design.



*4 Mini 3dr/5dr, 2313*



Despite its age, the Mini continues to be as popular as ever. It finished 2021 in third place, ahead of superminis including the Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Yaris. With a versatile line-up of petrol, electric convertible and John Cooper Works performance variants, the Mini can always be relied on for drivability and alluring looks. A new Mini is set to arrive in 2023.



*5 Vauxhall Corsa, 2285*



The revamped Corsa had a successful 2021, finishing as the UK’s best selling car. Its success is in part due to its PSA-developed underpinnings and mix of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. Can it repeat its meteoric rise to the top of the standings this year?



*6 **Hyundai Tucson**, 2236*



The Tucson regularly appeared in the top ten last year, making a claim as one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. The model was refreshed in 2021 and it gained a new front end with a unique lighting set-up.



*7 Vauxhall Mokka, 2194*



The recently-updated Vauxhall Mokka compact crossover is the firm’s second model in the top ten for January car sales. An almost entirely different proposition to the old, General Motors-built Mokka, the new car features a bold new design and a host of punchy Stellantis powertrains.



*8 Ford Focus, 1822*



Ford’s venerable Focus sold 1822 cars in the UK in January, ahead of its major update later this year. The hatchback will be revamped with a new front end, with the Ford badge moved to the centre of the grille, and standard kit and interior tech will be vastly improved.



*9 Volkswagen T-Roc, 1813*



Finishing in the top ten last year with a total of 186,644 sales, the T-Roc makes a strong start to the year with 1813 units sold. The small crossover has been around since 2017 and its popularity reflects its versatile mix of petrol and diesel powertrains, as well as the recent introduction of a performance-oriented flagship R model.



*10 Toyota Corolla, 1767*



Toyota’s only entry in the top ten, the Corolla shipped 1767 units last month. The model has been built in the UK since 2019, powered by a punchy hybrid powertrain. The car will gain a new SUV variant later this year, completing the firm’s SUV line-up.