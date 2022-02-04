One-Year-Only 1960 Ford Starliner for Sale, Classic American Iron Few Have Ever Heard Of

We're sure a fair few car enthusiasts who love 60s American boats believe they have the precise history of every vehicle made between 1960 and 70. If you're one of these people, we're sorry to have thrown a monkey wrench into proceedings. Because the Ford Starliner was a car most still around back then have even forgotten about. In fairness, we're sure a lot of gearheads weren't exactly aware of the Starliner'... (continue reading...)