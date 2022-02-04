Aston Martin F1 team partners with Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Aston Martin F1 team partners with Saudi Arabia's Aramco

MotorAuthority

Published

Aston Martin's Formula One team will enter the 2022 season with a new title sponsor, Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco. In a deal announced on Thursday, Aramco will join the Aston Martin F1 team's existing title sponsor, Cognizant, resulting in a somewhat convoluted official name of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. Aramco...

Full Article