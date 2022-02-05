FSD Crashes Are Now At Least Three - Check First Incident Video

Tesla FSD has already experienced two recalls. Yet, Tesla investors insist that it is a safe system with no crashes, despite the one we reported on November 11, 2021. Perhaps other people never cared to reported them, but this is no longer valid. We now have at least two more known cases of crashes involving FSD, and one of them even has a video to prove it. The second one we learned about came from Twitter user @SiEOLave. His Model 3 cra... (continue reading...)