Become a Safer Pedestrian Today, Avoid Becoming a Number in a Statistic

Regardless of how many miles you drive in a day, you are still a pedestrian at some point of that day. While you may not realize it, you are lucky to be alive, as many pedestrians die each year after getting hit by vehicles. In the U.S. alone, over 6,250 people died that way in 2019. This guide is meant to help you and others from becoming part of such statistics. A concerning fact is that pedestrian deaths have risen by 51 percent since... (continue reading...)