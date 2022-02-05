Dacia Duster Proves Haters Were Wrong All These Years, This Is Why

Earlier this week, we reported an impressive sales milestone for the Dacia Duster, which was sold in two million units on a global scale. I do not know about you, but I feel that a few things slipped under the radar here, and this article is meant to underline what I believe many people have missed. First, the Duster has proved naysayers wrong, as it undeniably became a sales success. When it was first unveiled back in 2009 and (continue reading...)