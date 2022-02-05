Let's be real. Buying a Range Rover of any generation when a grassy field is the most treacherous terrain you're likely to find is a really bad idea. But if you're the man who invented the world's most famous 4x4, the Classic Range Rover meant a lot more than that. In this case, modern Range Rovers are an affront to everything their vision stood for. Why? Because this m... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here’s Why the Range Rover’s Creator Despised What It Is Today (and Why He Was Right)
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
McLaren P1 designer Frank Stephenson on modern car styling
The American designer has spent more than three decades at the top of the vehicle design game. We get his take on current affairs..
Autocar