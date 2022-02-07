Lewis Hamilton is back from his social media break. His last post before his return was a day before the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, and we all know how that concluded. Hamilton went on to do the mandatory post-race interview back on December 12, but that was it. From that moment on, Lewis has not spoken to the media (... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton Returns From Long Social Media Break Without Explanation
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
Autocar
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..