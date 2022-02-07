Mercedes-Benz Fined $16.9 Million in South Korea for Emissions Rules Breach

Mercedes-Benz has just been fined a total of 20.2 billion won ($16.9 million) in South Korea by the country’s antitrust regulator. The problem, yet again, was the false advertisement of gas emissions regarding diesel-powered passenger vehicles. According to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), the German carmaker utilized pollution mitigation devices by installing illegal software in its vehicles, changing the way they perfor... (continue reading...)