USS Savannah, Sixth of Her Name, Joins the U.S. Navy as Latest Littoral Combat Ship

From coastal galleys to oilers, there have been so far five ships named in honor of the city of Savannah, Georgia, serving American needs and interests since the late 1700s. The sixth, a littoral combat ship, joined the ranks over the weekend in Brunswick, Georgia. LCS 28 by its code name, the new USS Savannah is an Independence-class ship, the 14th of its kind to be enlisted by the (continue reading...)