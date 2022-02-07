Volvo launches UK's first online approved used car sales platform

Company edges closer to all-digital retail operations with launch of new Selekt Direct service



Volvo says it has "taken a motoring industry lead" by launching a new online sales platform for approved used cars – the UK's first such programme from a car manufacturer.



The new service is called Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, and offers a full end-to-end used car buying service for pre-owned vehicles, which has been designed "for ease, speed and pricing transparency".



It is the latest step in Volvo's ambitious strategy to ramp up its online sales operations; by 2025 the company wants most of its UK sales to come from online, and it expects that by 2030, all new Volvo cars will be sold digitally.



The company has already committed to selling electric models exclusively through its online channels, rather than at conventional dealerships.



According to a survey of 1032 premium car buyers conducted by Volvo, some one in four customers said the concept of direct-to-consumer online used car sales was "very appealing". The firm also highlights that its recently introduced Care by Volvo car subscription service has contributed more than 2500 online new car sales in its first year of operation – 15% of Volvo's overall retail sales.



All used cars sold through the new platform will be subject to more than 150 pre-sale checks, and will have their software upgraded to bring functionality in line with the latest models. Volvo will offer 12 months of roadside assistance, cover the first MOT and provide a "comprehensive" Volvo Selekt warranty" – with all servicing and repairs handled by the company's retail network.



Volvo will offer an exchange on any car returned within 30 days or 1500 miles of purchase.



Volvo UK managing director Kristian Elvefors said the new platform gives "not just the convenience of direct online access, but also peace of mind that the process is secure, robust and delivers a premium experience that fully reflects the qualities of our brand".



There are currently just over 30 cars listed for purchase on the new service, with prices ranging from £39,250 for an entry-level 2020 XC40 with 7300 miles, to £54,250 for a top-spec XC60 with 6600 miles.