Try as you might, you’ll probably have trouble finding a more fitting name for the title of MotoGP champion than Italian bike maker Ducati. The Ferrari of motorcycles, as the company is known, is presently enjoying its second consecutive year of being Constructors' champion, and plans are equally as big for the upcoming, 2022 MotoGP season that's about to kick off. Officially called (continue reading...)Full Article
Lenovo Building Remote Garage for Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP Efforts
autoevolution0 shares 1 views