Four-Mile 2022 BMW M 1000 RR Is a Street-Legal Track Weapon for Your Inner Daredevil

The M 1000 RR is arguably one of the most epic production two-wheelers born on German soil. With as little as four miles on its digital odometer, the 2022 BMW M 1000 RR pictured above is practically a brand-new machine. It comes to life thanks to a twin-cooled 999cc inline-four engine that packs four titanium valves per cylinder and a massive compression ratio o... (continue reading...)