Leaked Video Shows F-35 Crash on USS Carl Vinson Deck, Fall Into South China Sea

Leaked Video Shows F-35 Crash on USS Carl Vinson Deck, Fall Into South China Sea

autoevolution

Published

On January 24, one of the most modern families of military airplanes currently in use lost one of its own. An F-35 Lightning II crashed into the deck of its aircraft carrier, then into the South China Sea, as it was coming in to land. The incident is still ongoing, sort of speak, with the U.S. Navy still engaged in an operation to (continue reading...)

Full Article