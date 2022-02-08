Rapper Moneybagg Yo has added yet another model to his collection. He revealed he knew he had to “go big,” and he can never go wrong with a Rolls-Royce. That's exactly why he chose a black Phantom. Last year, Moneybagg Yo wanted everyone to know he’s the GOAT and he owns one of the biggest car collections in the game. Which can probably only compare to (continue reading...)Full Article
Moneybagg Yo Had to "Go Big," so He Purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom
