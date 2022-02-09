Autocar magazine 9 February 2022: on sale now

We take a look at Alfa's comeback plans



We take a look at the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the newest SUV from the Italian brand.



It's also the first car in a new line-up of Alfa Romeos, set to bring the brand back to its former glory. We've got all the details.



*News*



We've got the scoop on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLE - the replacement for the coupe versions of the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class.



Elsewhere, we take a look at the DS E-Tense Performance, an 805bhp super-coupe. We also collate what we know about how Aston Martin plans to keep the V12 alive.



*Reviews*



We've driven the Dacia Jogger. What is the budget brand's newest estate like to drive?



Meanwhile, we've also tested the Toyota Aygo X. Can it prove that the city car is alive and well as a fun SUV?



We also drive the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, Mazda CX-5 and the Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi.



The Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI 95ps SE Comfort is the subject of this week's in-depth road test.



*Features*



We've found ourselves in a new age of luxury EVs, though they come in all different shapes and sizes. How do the BMW iX and the Mercedes-Benz EQS stack up against each other.



Elsewhere, we take a look at the global sales figures from a variety of manufacturers, investigate EV battery fires, and break down the seven ages of the car.



*Opinions*



Matt Prior is impressed with Volvo's customer service scheme, and Jim Holder wonders if the BMW i3 was simply the right car at the wrong time.



*Deals*



Take it or leave it - our new-look classifieds section - will help you pick out the finest used cars. The BMW M760Li stars this week, while Jack Warrick recommends the Volkswagen Golf R32 as this week’s cult hero.



*Where to buy*



Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.



Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.



Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.