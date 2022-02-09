Modified Black Hawk Helicopter Flies by Itself for the First Time

Autonomous helicopters are one step closer to becoming part of the military’s arsenal. Recently, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky have flown a modified UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with no pilot on board. The helicopter successfully demonstrated its ability to adapt to different settings. On February 5th, the iconic (continue reading...)

