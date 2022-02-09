Red Bull Unveils Next-Gen 2022 Formula 1 Race Car, It’s Straight Out of Ready Player One

Red Bull Racing has become only the second Formula 1 team to unveil its next-generation car for this year’s upcoming season, after Haas published official renderings of their race car just last week. Unlike the Haas, this so-called Red Bull RB18 was unveiled in the flesh, so to speak, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and team boss Christian Horner on deck. Judging by what we saw from Haas and everything we’ve been abl... (continue reading...)