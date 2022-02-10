One of the most popular Nintendo racing series, Mario Kart is getting new content after a very long hiatus. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company revealed plans to remaster many of the tracks available in previous installments and add them to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Although this content that’s already available, (continue reading...)Full Article
Nintendo to Launch Remastered Tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but They're Not Free
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A 'Wii Sports' Switch comeback and a parade of remakes set off a wild Nintendo Direct
Every once in a while, Nintendo does this thing where it just leans in and gives the fans what they want. Less the news you're..
Mashable