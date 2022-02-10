The van life fever is taking over celebrities as well, and not just for a few days of adventures on the road. This British TV star has taken a step that more and more people are going for these days – swapping a costly house with some form of mobile dwelling, be it a tiny home on wheels or a van. Carol Vorderman is mostly known in the UK as the former Countdown presenter, but from now she would like to also be known for her van... (continue reading...)Full Article
TV Star Ditches Luxury Mansion for a Custom Campervan, Ready for the Van Life
autoevolution0 shares 1 views