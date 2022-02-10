Watch a Tesla Model 3 Towing a Camper at 55 MPH, Passes the Test With Flying Colors

Tesla Model 3 is one of the most efficient EVs out there but is far from the ideal vehicle to tow a camper. In fact, no battery-powered car is, as we found out in countless tests. This is why it’s interesting to watch the Model 3 towing a camper and see how the battery holds during the test. Luckily, the guys at Polydrops have both the camper and the will to take the test on a round trip from Glendale to Santa Clarita, California. (continue reading...)