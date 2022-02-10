Not Just Trabants and Wartburgs, East Germany Gave Us the Melkus RS 1000 Too

Over a decade ago, in 2009, we had the chance to see the Melkus RS 2000. It was trying to become what its predecessor, the Melkus RS 1000, couldn’t. Unfortunately, the modern car only got to see the light of day for a limited run, based on the underpinnings of a Lotus Elise. But here’s its predecessor’s fascinating story. Officially known as the German Democratic Republic, this new country was at the time tra... (continue reading...)