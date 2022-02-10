All-New Aston Martin Formula 1 Car Breaks Cover, Sebastian Vettel Can’t Wait to Drive It

The third team to unveil its next-generation Formula 1 race car for this upcoming season is Aston Martin, who just launched the AMR22 with executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, his son (and F1 driver) Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel in attendance. As you can see, the car features a radical aerodynamic design, as per the new technical regulations, where the goal is to deliver more competitive racing. The AMR22 also comes with an updated li... (continue reading...)